Hungarian forints to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert HUF to UYU at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
1,055.90 uyu

1.000 HUF = 0.1056 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Beware of bad exchange rates.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Uruguayan Peso
2000 HUF211.18000 UYU
5000 HUF527.95000 UYU
10000 HUF1,055.90000 UYU
15000 HUF1,583.85000 UYU
20000 HUF2,111.80000 UYU
30000 HUF3,167.70000 UYU
40000 HUF4,223.60000 UYU
50000 HUF5,279.50000 UYU
60000 HUF6,335.40000 UYU
100000 HUF10,559.00000 UYU
150000 HUF15,838.50000 UYU
200000 HUF21,118.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 UYU9.47062 HUF
5 UYU47.35310 HUF
10 UYU94.70620 HUF
20 UYU189.41240 HUF
50 UYU473.53100 HUF
100 UYU947.06200 HUF
250 UYU2,367.65500 HUF
500 UYU4,735.31000 HUF
1000 UYU9,470.62000 HUF
2000 UYU18,941.24000 HUF
5000 UYU47,353.10000 HUF
10000 UYU94,706.20000 HUF