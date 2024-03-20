US dollars to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert USD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
38,419.60 uyu

1.000 USD = 38.42 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1130.0010.0010.0010.0050.013
1 INR16.12211.8240.0160.0110.0090.0870.202
1 JPY8.8370.54810.0090.0060.0050.0470.111
1 CAD986.04361.163111.57910.6770.5795.312.368

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 USD38.41960 UYU
5 USD192.09800 UYU
10 USD384.19600 UYU
20 USD768.39200 UYU
50 USD1,920.98000 UYU
100 USD3,841.96000 UYU
250 USD9,604.90000 UYU
500 USD19,209.80000 UYU
1000 USD38,419.60000 UYU
2000 USD76,839.20000 UYU
5000 USD192,098.00000 UYU
10000 USD384,196.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / US Dollar
1 UYU0.02603 USD
5 UYU0.13014 USD
10 UYU0.26028 USD
20 UYU0.52057 USD
50 UYU1.30142 USD
100 UYU2.60284 USD
250 UYU6.50710 USD
500 UYU13.01420 USD
1000 UYU26.02840 USD
2000 UYU52.05680 USD
5000 UYU130.14200 USD
10000 UYU260.28400 USD