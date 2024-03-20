Euros to Uruguayan pesos today

1,000 eur
41,750.60 uyu

1.000 EUR = 41.75 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
Conversion rates Euro / Uruguayan Peso
1 EUR41.75060 UYU
5 EUR208.75300 UYU
10 EUR417.50600 UYU
20 EUR835.01200 UYU
50 EUR2,087.53000 UYU
100 EUR4,175.06000 UYU
250 EUR10,437.65000 UYU
500 EUR20,875.30000 UYU
1000 EUR41,750.60000 UYU
2000 EUR83,501.20000 UYU
5000 EUR208,753.00000 UYU
10000 EUR417,506.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Euro
1 UYU0.02395 EUR
5 UYU0.11976 EUR
10 UYU0.23952 EUR
20 UYU0.47904 EUR
50 UYU1.19759 EUR
100 UYU2.39518 EUR
250 UYU5.98795 EUR
500 UYU11.97590 EUR
1000 UYU23.95180 EUR
2000 UYU47.90360 EUR
5000 UYU119.75900 EUR
10000 UYU239.51800 EUR