1.00000 EUR = 42.95300 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Conversion rates Euro / Uruguayan Peso
1 EUR42.95300 UYU
5 EUR214.76500 UYU
10 EUR429.53000 UYU
20 EUR859.06000 UYU
50 EUR2147.65000 UYU
100 EUR4295.30000 UYU
250 EUR10738.25000 UYU
500 EUR21476.50000 UYU
1000 EUR42953.00000 UYU
2000 EUR85906.00000 UYU
5000 EUR214765.00000 UYU
10000 EUR429530.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Euro
1 UYU0.02328 EUR
5 UYU0.11641 EUR
10 UYU0.23281 EUR
20 UYU0.46563 EUR
50 UYU1.16407 EUR
100 UYU2.32813 EUR
250 UYU5.82033 EUR
500 UYU11.64065 EUR
1000 UYU23.28130 EUR
2000 UYU46.56260 EUR
5000 UYU116.40650 EUR
10000 UYU232.81300 EUR