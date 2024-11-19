Bulgarian lev to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Uruguayan pesos is currently 23.129 today, reflecting a -0.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.377% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 23.304 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 22.837 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -2.002% decrease in value.