Bulgarian lev to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Uruguayan pesos is currently 22.473 today, reflecting a -0.396% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.506% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 22.890 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 22.292 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.294% decrease in value.