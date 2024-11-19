10 Bulgarian levs to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BGN to UYU at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = $U23.13 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
BGN to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UYU
1 BGN to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.249924.0852
Low22.691022.6910
Average23.028623.1713
Change0.22%0.56%
1 BGN to UYU stats

The performance of BGN to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.2499 and a 30 day low of 22.6910. This means the 30 day average was 23.0286. The change for BGN to UYU was 0.22.

The performance of BGN to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.0852 and a 90 day low of 22.6910. This means the 90 day average was 23.1713. The change for BGN to UYU was 0.56.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uruguayan Peso
1 BGN23.12770 UYU
5 BGN115.63850 UYU
10 BGN231.27700 UYU
20 BGN462.55400 UYU
50 BGN1,156.38500 UYU
100 BGN2,312.77000 UYU
250 BGN5,781.92500 UYU
500 BGN11,563.85000 UYU
1000 BGN23,127.70000 UYU
2000 BGN46,255.40000 UYU
5000 BGN115,638.50000 UYU
10000 BGN231,277.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 UYU0.04324 BGN
5 UYU0.21619 BGN
10 UYU0.43238 BGN
20 UYU0.86476 BGN
50 UYU2.16191 BGN
100 UYU4.32382 BGN
250 UYU10.80955 BGN
500 UYU21.61910 BGN
1000 UYU43.23820 BGN
2000 UYU86.47640 BGN
5000 UYU216.19100 BGN
10000 UYU432.38200 BGN