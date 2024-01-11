노르웨이 크로네 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 NOK → UYU 변환

1,000 nok
3,811.98 uyu

1.00000 NOK = 3.81198 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 우루과이 페소
1 NOK3.81198 UYU
5 NOK19.05990 UYU
10 NOK38.11980 UYU
20 NOK76.23960 UYU
50 NOK190.59900 UYU
100 NOK381.19800 UYU
250 NOK952.99500 UYU
500 NOK1905.99000 UYU
1000 NOK3811.98000 UYU
2000 NOK7623.96000 UYU
5000 NOK19059.90000 UYU
10000 NOK38119.80000 UYU
환율 우루과이 페소 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 UYU0.26233 NOK
5 UYU1.31166 NOK
10 UYU2.62331 NOK
20 UYU5.24662 NOK
50 UYU13.11655 NOK
100 UYU26.23310 NOK
250 UYU65.58275 NOK
500 UYU131.16550 NOK
1000 UYU262.33100 NOK
2000 UYU524.66200 NOK
5000 UYU1311.65500 NOK
10000 UYU2623.31000 NOK