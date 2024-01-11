이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 ILS → UYU 변환

1000 ils
10495.10 uyu

1.00000 ILS = 10.49510 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8602651.0984591.16561.467471.634960.93310518.6325
1 GBP1.1624311.27685105.9721.705811.90051.0846721.6586
1 USD0.910350.783177182.99481.335951.488430.8494516.9625
1 INR0.0109690.009436460.01204910.01609680.0179340.0102350.20438

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 우루과이 페소
1 ILS10.49510 UYU
5 ILS52.47550 UYU
10 ILS104.95100 UYU
20 ILS209.90200 UYU
50 ILS524.75500 UYU
100 ILS1049.51000 UYU
250 ILS2623.77500 UYU
500 ILS5247.55000 UYU
1000 ILS10495.10000 UYU
2000 ILS20990.20000 UYU
5000 ILS52475.50000 UYU
10000 ILS104951.00000 UYU
환율 우루과이 페소 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 UYU0.09528 ILS
5 UYU0.47641 ILS
10 UYU0.95282 ILS
20 UYU1.90564 ILS
50 UYU4.76411 ILS
100 UYU9.52822 ILS
250 UYU23.82055 ILS
500 UYU47.64110 ILS
1000 UYU95.28220 ILS
2000 UYU190.56440 ILS
5000 UYU476.41100 ILS
10000 UYU952.82200 ILS