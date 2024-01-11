중국 위안화 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 CNY → UYU 변환

1,000 cny
5,483.29 uyu

1.00000 CNY = 5.48329 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.819051.337750.911150.7844061.4915483.01931.33145
1 HKD0.12789310.1710890.1165310.100320.19075710.61760.170283
1 CAD0.7475245.8449310.6811150.5863621.1149662.05890.995291
1 EUR1.09758.581411.4681810.86091.6369691.11371.46127

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 우루과이 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UYU을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → UYU 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 우루과이 페소
1 CNY5.48329 UYU
5 CNY27.41645 UYU
10 CNY54.83290 UYU
20 CNY109.66580 UYU
50 CNY274.16450 UYU
100 CNY548.32900 UYU
250 CNY1370.82250 UYU
500 CNY2741.64500 UYU
1000 CNY5483.29000 UYU
2000 CNY10966.58000 UYU
5000 CNY27416.45000 UYU
10000 CNY54832.90000 UYU
환율 우루과이 페소 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UYU0.18237 CNY
5 UYU0.91186 CNY
10 UYU1.82372 CNY
20 UYU3.64744 CNY
50 UYU9.11860 CNY
100 UYU18.23720 CNY
250 UYU45.59300 CNY
500 UYU91.18600 CNY
1000 UYU182.37200 CNY
2000 UYU364.74400 CNY
5000 UYU911.86000 CNY
10000 UYU1823.72000 CNY