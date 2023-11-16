Chinese yuan rmb to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert CNY to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,483.45 uyu

1.00000 CNY = 5.48345 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085990.35991.49491.67720.964718.7267
1 GBP1.143911.2421103.3581.709941.918451.1035221.4204
1 USD0.92090.805088183.2121.376651.544520.888417.2453
1 INR0.01106690.009675140.012017510.01654390.01856130.01067630.207245

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uruguayan Peso
1 CNY5.48345 UYU
5 CNY27.41725 UYU
10 CNY54.83450 UYU
20 CNY109.66900 UYU
50 CNY274.17250 UYU
100 CNY548.34500 UYU
250 CNY1370.86250 UYU
500 CNY2741.72500 UYU
1000 CNY5483.45000 UYU
2000 CNY10966.90000 UYU
5000 CNY27417.25000 UYU
10000 CNY54834.50000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UYU0.18237 CNY
5 UYU0.91183 CNY
10 UYU1.82367 CNY
20 UYU3.64734 CNY
50 UYU9.11835 CNY
100 UYU18.23670 CNY
250 UYU45.59175 CNY
500 UYU91.18350 CNY
1000 UYU182.36700 CNY
2000 UYU364.73400 CNY
5000 UYU911.83500 CNY
10000 UYU1823.67000 CNY