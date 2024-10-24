Polish zloty to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert PLN to UYU at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = $U10.32 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
PLN to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UYU
1 PLN to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.078711.0787
Low10.323510.1442
Average10.630010.5025
Change-6.82%0.96%
1 PLN to UYU stats

The performance of PLN to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0787 and a 30 day low of 10.3235. This means the 30 day average was 10.6300. The change for PLN to UYU was -6.82.

The performance of PLN to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0787 and a 90 day low of 10.1442. This means the 90 day average was 10.5025. The change for PLN to UYU was 0.96.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Uruguayan Peso
1 PLN10.31920 UYU
5 PLN51.59600 UYU
10 PLN103.19200 UYU
20 PLN206.38400 UYU
50 PLN515.96000 UYU
100 PLN1,031.92000 UYU
250 PLN2,579.80000 UYU
500 PLN5,159.60000 UYU
1000 PLN10,319.20000 UYU
2000 PLN20,638.40000 UYU
5000 PLN51,596.00000 UYU
10000 PLN103,192.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Polish Zloty
1 UYU0.09691 PLN
5 UYU0.48454 PLN
10 UYU0.96907 PLN
20 UYU1.93814 PLN
50 UYU4.84536 PLN
100 UYU9.69072 PLN
250 UYU24.22680 PLN
500 UYU48.45360 PLN
1000 UYU96.90720 PLN
2000 UYU193.81440 PLN
5000 UYU484.53600 PLN
10000 UYU969.07200 PLN