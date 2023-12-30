2000 Polish zloty to Uruguayan pesos

Convert PLN to UYU at the real exchange rate

2,000 pln
19,742.36 uyu

1.00000 PLN = 9.87118 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Uruguayan Peso
1 PLN9.87118 UYU
5 PLN49.35590 UYU
10 PLN98.71180 UYU
20 PLN197.42360 UYU
50 PLN493.55900 UYU
100 PLN987.11800 UYU
250 PLN2467.79500 UYU
500 PLN4935.59000 UYU
1000 PLN9871.18000 UYU
2000 PLN19742.36000 UYU
5000 PLN49355.90000 UYU
10000 PLN98711.80000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Polish Zloty
1 UYU0.10131 PLN
5 UYU0.50653 PLN
10 UYU1.01305 PLN
20 UYU2.02610 PLN
50 UYU5.06525 PLN
100 UYU10.13050 PLN
250 UYU25.32625 PLN
500 UYU50.65250 PLN
1000 UYU101.30500 PLN
2000 UYU202.61000 PLN
5000 UYU506.52500 PLN
10000 UYU1013.05000 PLN