1,000 cad
28,896.20 uyu

1.00000 CAD = 28.89620 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:06
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 CAD28.89620 UYU
5 CAD144.48100 UYU
10 CAD288.96200 UYU
20 CAD577.92400 UYU
50 CAD1444.81000 UYU
100 CAD2889.62000 UYU
250 CAD7224.05000 UYU
500 CAD14448.10000 UYU
1000 CAD28896.20000 UYU
2000 CAD57792.40000 UYU
5000 CAD144481.00000 UYU
10000 CAD288962.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 UYU0.03461 CAD
5 UYU0.17303 CAD
10 UYU0.34607 CAD
20 UYU0.69213 CAD
50 UYU1.73033 CAD
100 UYU3.46066 CAD
250 UYU8.65165 CAD
500 UYU17.30330 CAD
1000 UYU34.60660 CAD
2000 UYU69.21320 CAD
5000 UYU173.03300 CAD
10000 UYU346.06600 CAD