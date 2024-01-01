500 Uruguayan pesos to Canadian dollars

Convert UYU to CAD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = C$0.03330 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
UYU to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CAD
1 UYU to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03330.0344
Low0.03190.0319
Average0.03280.0334
Change4.50%-3.11%
1 UYU to CAD stats

The performance of UYU to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0333 and a 30 day low of 0.0319. This means the 30 day average was 0.0328. The change for UYU to CAD was 4.50.

The performance of UYU to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0344 and a 90 day low of 0.0319. This means the 90 day average was 0.0334. The change for UYU to CAD was -3.11.

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 UYU0.03330 CAD
5 UYU0.16650 CAD
10 UYU0.33299 CAD
20 UYU0.66599 CAD
50 UYU1.66496 CAD
100 UYU3.32993 CAD
250 UYU8.32482 CAD
500 UYU16.64965 CAD
1000 UYU33.29930 CAD
2000 UYU66.59860 CAD
5000 UYU166.49650 CAD
10000 UYU332.99300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 CAD30.03070 UYU
5 CAD150.15350 UYU
10 CAD300.30700 UYU
20 CAD600.61400 UYU
50 CAD1,501.53500 UYU
100 CAD3,003.07000 UYU
250 CAD7,507.67500 UYU
500 CAD15,015.35000 UYU
1000 CAD30,030.70000 UYU
2000 CAD60,061.40000 UYU
5000 CAD150,153.50000 UYU
10000 CAD300,307.00000 UYU