Australian dollars to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert AUD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
25909.60 uyu

1.00000 AUD = 25.90960 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87461.085290.32041.487161.67160.9642518.7312
1 GBP1.1433811.2407103.2631.700261.911121.102521.4152
1 USD0.92150.805997183.22931.37041.540360.8885517.2606
1 INR0.01107170.009684050.01201510.01646540.01850740.01067590.207386

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 AUD25.90960 UYU
5 AUD129.54800 UYU
10 AUD259.09600 UYU
20 AUD518.19200 UYU
50 AUD1295.48000 UYU
100 AUD2590.96000 UYU
250 AUD6477.40000 UYU
500 AUD12954.80000 UYU
1000 AUD25909.60000 UYU
2000 AUD51819.20000 UYU
5000 AUD129548.00000 UYU
10000 AUD259096.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Australian Dollar
1 UYU0.03860 AUD
5 UYU0.19298 AUD
10 UYU0.38596 AUD
20 UYU0.77192 AUD
50 UYU1.92979 AUD
100 UYU3.85958 AUD
250 UYU9.64895 AUD
500 UYU19.29790 AUD
1000 UYU38.59580 AUD
2000 UYU77.19160 AUD
5000 UYU192.97900 AUD
10000 UYU385.95800 AUD