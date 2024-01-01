250 Uruguayan pesos to Australian dollars

Convert UYU to AUD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = A$0.03622 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:25
UYU to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 UYU to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03620.0381
Low0.03440.0344
Average0.03550.0365
Change5.34%-4.54%
1 UYU to AUD stats

The performance of UYU to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0362 and a 30 day low of 0.0344. This means the 30 day average was 0.0355. The change for UYU to AUD was 5.34.

The performance of UYU to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0381 and a 90 day low of 0.0344. This means the 90 day average was 0.0365. The change for UYU to AUD was -4.54.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Australian Dollar
1 UYU0.03622 AUD
5 UYU0.18108 AUD
10 UYU0.36217 AUD
20 UYU0.72433 AUD
50 UYU1.81084 AUD
100 UYU3.62167 AUD
250 UYU9.05417 AUD
500 UYU18.10835 AUD
1000 UYU36.21670 AUD
2000 UYU72.43340 AUD
5000 UYU181.08350 AUD
10000 UYU362.16700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 AUD27.61160 UYU
5 AUD138.05800 UYU
10 AUD276.11600 UYU
20 AUD552.23200 UYU
50 AUD1,380.58000 UYU
100 AUD2,761.16000 UYU
250 AUD6,902.90000 UYU
500 AUD13,805.80000 UYU
1000 AUD27,611.60000 UYU
2000 AUD55,223.20000 UYU
5000 AUD138,058.00000 UYU
10000 AUD276,116.00000 UYU