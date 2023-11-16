Brazilian reais to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert BRL to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
8,178.29 uyu

1.00000 BRL = 8.17829 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.0865590.44721.492811.674710.9647518.7781
1 GBP1.1429911.2421103.3961.706521.914461.102721.4663
1 USD0.920350.805088183.24261.37391.541310.887917.2823
1 INR0.01105620.009671590.012013110.01650480.01851580.01066640.207614

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uruguayan Peso
1 BRL8.17829 UYU
5 BRL40.89145 UYU
10 BRL81.78290 UYU
20 BRL163.56580 UYU
50 BRL408.91450 UYU
100 BRL817.82900 UYU
250 BRL2044.57250 UYU
500 BRL4089.14500 UYU
1000 BRL8178.29000 UYU
2000 BRL16356.58000 UYU
5000 BRL40891.45000 UYU
10000 BRL81782.90000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Brazilian Real
1 UYU0.12227 BRL
5 UYU0.61138 BRL
10 UYU1.22275 BRL
20 UYU2.44550 BRL
50 UYU6.11375 BRL
100 UYU12.22750 BRL
250 UYU30.56875 BRL
500 UYU61.13750 BRL
1000 UYU122.27500 BRL
2000 UYU244.55000 BRL
5000 UYU611.37500 BRL
10000 UYU1222.75000 BRL