2,000 Uruguayan pesos to Brazilian reais

Convert UYU to BRL at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = R$0.1362 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
UYU to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BRL
1 UYU to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13710.1421
Low0.12940.1294
Average0.13340.1361
Change5.29%-3.02%
1 UYU to BRL stats

The performance of UYU to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1371 and a 30 day low of 0.1294. This means the 30 day average was 0.1334. The change for UYU to BRL was 5.29.

The performance of UYU to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1421 and a 90 day low of 0.1294. This means the 90 day average was 0.1361. The change for UYU to BRL was -3.02.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Brazilian Real
1 UYU0.13625 BRL
5 UYU0.68123 BRL
10 UYU1.36245 BRL
20 UYU2.72490 BRL
50 UYU6.81225 BRL
100 UYU13.62450 BRL
250 UYU34.06125 BRL
500 UYU68.12250 BRL
1000 UYU136.24500 BRL
2000 UYU272.49000 BRL
5000 UYU681.22500 BRL
10000 UYU1,362.45000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uruguayan Peso
1 BRL7.33974 UYU
5 BRL36.69870 UYU
10 BRL73.39740 UYU
20 BRL146.79480 UYU
50 BRL366.98700 UYU
100 BRL733.97400 UYU
250 BRL1,834.93500 UYU
500 BRL3,669.87000 UYU
1000 BRL7,339.74000 UYU
2000 BRL14,679.48000 UYU
5000 BRL36,698.70000 UYU
10000 BRL73,397.40000 UYU