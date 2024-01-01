Uruguayan pesos to Indian rupees today

Convert UYU to INR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₹2.024 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
UYU to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 UYU to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.03162.0863
Low1.98451.9778
Average2.01702.0512
Change1.97%-2.69%
1 UYU to INR stats

The performance of UYU to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0316 and a 30 day low of 1.9845. This means the 30 day average was 2.0170. The change for UYU to INR was 1.97.

The performance of UYU to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0863 and a 90 day low of 1.9778. This means the 90 day average was 2.0512. The change for UYU to INR was -2.69.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Indian Rupee
1 UYU2.02362 INR
5 UYU10.11810 INR
10 UYU20.23620 INR
20 UYU40.47240 INR
50 UYU101.18100 INR
100 UYU202.36200 INR
250 UYU505.90500 INR
500 UYU1,011.81000 INR
1000 UYU2,023.62000 INR
2000 UYU4,047.24000 INR
5000 UYU10,118.10000 INR
10000 UYU20,236.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 INR0.49416 UYU
5 INR2.47082 UYU
10 INR4.94164 UYU
20 INR9.88328 UYU
50 INR24.70820 UYU
100 INR49.41640 UYU
250 INR123.54100 UYU
300 INR148.24920 UYU
500 INR247.08200 UYU
600 INR296.49840 UYU
1000 INR494.16400 UYU
2000 INR988.32800 UYU
5000 INR2,470.82000 UYU
10000 INR4,941.64000 UYU
25000 INR12,354.10000 UYU
50000 INR24,708.20000 UYU
100000 INR49,416.40000 UYU
1000000 INR494,164.00000 UYU
1000000000 INR494,164,000.00000 UYU