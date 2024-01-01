Uruguayan pesos to US dollars today

Convert UYU to USD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = $0.02404 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 UYU to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02420.0249
Low0.02370.0237
Average0.02400.0245
Change1.25%-3.22%
1 UYU to USD stats

The performance of UYU to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0242 and a 30 day low of 0.0237. This means the 30 day average was 0.0240. The change for UYU to USD was 1.25.

The performance of UYU to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0249 and a 90 day low of 0.0237. This means the 90 day average was 0.0245. The change for UYU to USD was -3.22.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0521.51.6310.93721.465
1 GBP1.19811.298109.1111.7971.9551.12325.722
1 USD0.9240.771184.0941.3851.5060.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / US Dollar
1 UYU0.02404 USD
5 UYU0.12019 USD
10 UYU0.24039 USD
20 UYU0.48077 USD
50 UYU1.20193 USD
100 UYU2.40385 USD
250 UYU6.00963 USD
500 UYU12.01925 USD
1000 UYU24.03850 USD
2000 UYU48.07700 USD
5000 UYU120.19250 USD
10000 UYU240.38500 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 USD41.60000 UYU
5 USD208.00000 UYU
10 USD416.00000 UYU
20 USD832.00000 UYU
50 USD2,080.00000 UYU
100 USD4,160.00000 UYU
250 USD10,400.00000 UYU
500 USD20,800.00000 UYU
1000 USD41,600.00000 UYU
2000 USD83,200.00000 UYU
5000 USD208,000.00000 UYU
10000 USD416,000.00000 UYU