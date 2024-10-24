Uruguayan peso to Indian rupees Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Uruguayan peso to Indian rupees history summary. This is the Uruguayan peso (UYU) to Indian rupees (INR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UYU and INR historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
UYU to INR conversion chart
1 UYU = 2.02362 INR
0
Uruguayan peso to Indian rupees exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Indian rupees is currently 2.024 today, reflecting a 0.199% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.154% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.031 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 2.006 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.
