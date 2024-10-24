Uruguayan peso to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Brazilian reais is currently 0.136 today, reflecting a -0.447% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.188% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.138 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.135 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.947% increase in value.