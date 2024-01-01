500 Uruguayan pesos to Polish zloty

Convert UYU to PLN at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = zł0.09643 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
UYU to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PLN
1 UYU to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09650.0986
Low0.09030.0903
Average0.09410.0952
Change6.83%-1.40%
1 UYU to PLN stats

The performance of UYU to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0965 and a 30 day low of 0.0903. This means the 30 day average was 0.0941. The change for UYU to PLN was 6.83.

The performance of UYU to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0986 and a 90 day low of 0.0903. This means the 90 day average was 0.0952. The change for UYU to PLN was -1.40.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Polish Zloty
1 UYU0.09643 PLN
5 UYU0.48214 PLN
10 UYU0.96428 PLN
20 UYU1.92856 PLN
50 UYU4.82140 PLN
100 UYU9.64279 PLN
250 UYU24.10698 PLN
500 UYU48.21395 PLN
1000 UYU96.42790 PLN
2000 UYU192.85580 PLN
5000 UYU482.13950 PLN
10000 UYU964.27900 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Uruguayan Peso
1 PLN10.37040 UYU
5 PLN51.85200 UYU
10 PLN103.70400 UYU
20 PLN207.40800 UYU
50 PLN518.52000 UYU
100 PLN1,037.04000 UYU
250 PLN2,592.60000 UYU
500 PLN5,185.20000 UYU
1000 PLN10,370.40000 UYU
2000 PLN20,740.80000 UYU
5000 PLN51,852.00000 UYU
10000 PLN103,704.00000 UYU