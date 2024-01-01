250 Uruguayan pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert UYU to CNY at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ¥0.1711 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CNY
1 UYU to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17160.1803
Low0.16690.1669
Average0.16960.1739
Change2.49%-4.99%
1 UYU to CNY stats

The performance of UYU to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1716 and a 30 day low of 0.1669. This means the 30 day average was 0.1696. The change for UYU to CNY was 2.49.

The performance of UYU to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1803 and a 90 day low of 0.1669. This means the 90 day average was 0.1739. The change for UYU to CNY was -4.99.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UYU0.17110 CNY
5 UYU0.85550 CNY
10 UYU1.71099 CNY
20 UYU3.42198 CNY
50 UYU8.55495 CNY
100 UYU17.10990 CNY
250 UYU42.77475 CNY
500 UYU85.54950 CNY
1000 UYU171.09900 CNY
2000 UYU342.19800 CNY
5000 UYU855.49500 CNY
10000 UYU1,710.99000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uruguayan Peso
1 CNY5.84458 UYU
5 CNY29.22290 UYU
10 CNY58.44580 UYU
20 CNY116.89160 UYU
50 CNY292.22900 UYU
100 CNY584.45800 UYU
250 CNY1,461.14500 UYU
500 CNY2,922.29000 UYU
1000 CNY5,844.58000 UYU
2000 CNY11,689.16000 UYU
5000 CNY29,222.90000 UYU
10000 CNY58,445.80000 UYU