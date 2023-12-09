1 Chinese yuan rmb to Uruguayan pesos

Convert CNY to UYU at the real exchange rate

1 cny
5.46 uyu

1.00000 CNY = 5.46252 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uruguayan Peso
1 CNY5.46252 UYU
5 CNY27.31260 UYU
10 CNY54.62520 UYU
20 CNY109.25040 UYU
50 CNY273.12600 UYU
100 CNY546.25200 UYU
250 CNY1365.63000 UYU
500 CNY2731.26000 UYU
1000 CNY5462.52000 UYU
2000 CNY10925.04000 UYU
5000 CNY27312.60000 UYU
10000 CNY54625.20000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UYU0.18307 CNY
5 UYU0.91533 CNY
10 UYU1.83066 CNY
20 UYU3.66132 CNY
50 UYU9.15330 CNY
100 UYU18.30660 CNY
250 UYU45.76650 CNY
500 UYU91.53300 CNY
1000 UYU183.06600 CNY
2000 UYU366.13200 CNY
5000 UYU915.33000 CNY
10000 UYU1830.66000 CNY