Uruguayan peso to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.171 today, reflecting a -0.190% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.172 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.169 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.595% increase in value.