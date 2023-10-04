5 Malaysian ringgits to Uruguayan pesos

Convert MYR to UYU at the real exchange rate

5 myr
40.94 uyu

1.00000 MYR = 8.18749 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:11 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 UYU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.0492587.29611.437791.660470.9639518.9395
1GBP1.1554711.2124100.871.661351.918661.1138121.8844
1USD0.953050.82481183.19861.37031.582530.918718.0505
1INR0.01145530.009913750.012019410.01647020.01902110.01104230.216957

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Uruguayan Peso
1 MYR8.18749 UYU
5 MYR40.93745 UYU
10 MYR81.87490 UYU
20 MYR163.74980 UYU
50 MYR409.37450 UYU
100 MYR818.74900 UYU
250 MYR2046.87250 UYU
500 MYR4093.74500 UYU
1000 MYR8187.49000 UYU
2000 MYR16374.98000 UYU
5000 MYR40937.45000 UYU
10000 MYR81874.90000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UYU0.12214 MYR
5 UYU0.61069 MYR
10 UYU1.22138 MYR
20 UYU2.44276 MYR
50 UYU6.10690 MYR
100 UYU12.21380 MYR
250 UYU30.53450 MYR
500 UYU61.06900 MYR
1000 UYU122.13800 MYR
2000 UYU244.27600 MYR
5000 UYU610.69000 MYR
10000 UYU1221.38000 MYR