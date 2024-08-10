1 Brazilian real to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BRL to UYU at the real exchange rate

1 brl
7.31 uyu

R$1.000 BRL = $U7.308 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.39527.6077
Low7.03667.0366
Average7.20917.3037
Change-0.80%-2.13%
1 BRL to UYU stats

The performance of BRL to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3952 and a 30 day low of 7.0366. This means the 30 day average was 7.2091. The change for BRL to UYU was -0.80.

The performance of BRL to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.6077 and a 90 day low of 7.0366. This means the 90 day average was 7.3037. The change for BRL to UYU was -2.13.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uruguayan Peso
1 BRL7.30844 UYU
5 BRL36.54220 UYU
10 BRL73.08440 UYU
20 BRL146.16880 UYU
50 BRL365.42200 UYU
100 BRL730.84400 UYU
250 BRL1,827.11000 UYU
500 BRL3,654.22000 UYU
1000 BRL7,308.44000 UYU
2000 BRL14,616.88000 UYU
5000 BRL36,542.20000 UYU
10000 BRL73,084.40000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Brazilian Real
1 UYU0.13683 BRL
5 UYU0.68414 BRL
10 UYU1.36828 BRL
20 UYU2.73656 BRL
50 UYU6.84140 BRL
100 UYU13.68280 BRL
250 UYU34.20700 BRL
500 UYU68.41400 BRL
1000 UYU136.82800 BRL
2000 UYU273.65600 BRL
5000 UYU684.14000 BRL
10000 UYU1,368.28000 BRL