1,000 brl
2,724.60 bwp

1.000 BRL = 2.725 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1421.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6021.7271.9491.13221.386
1 USD0.9230.787183.1611.361.5340.89216.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Botswanan Pula
1 BRL2.72460 BWP
5 BRL13.62300 BWP
10 BRL27.24600 BWP
20 BRL54.49200 BWP
50 BRL136.23000 BWP
100 BRL272.46000 BWP
250 BRL681.15000 BWP
500 BRL1,362.30000 BWP
1000 BRL2,724.60000 BWP
2000 BRL5,449.20000 BWP
5000 BRL13,623.00000 BWP
10000 BRL27,246.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Brazilian Real
1 BWP0.36703 BRL
5 BWP1.83513 BRL
10 BWP3.67026 BRL
20 BWP7.34052 BRL
50 BWP18.35130 BRL
100 BWP36.70260 BRL
250 BWP91.75650 BRL
500 BWP183.51300 BRL
1000 BWP367.02600 BRL
2000 BWP734.05200 BRL
5000 BWP1,835.13000 BRL
10000 BWP3,670.26000 BRL