Israeli new sheqels to Botswanan pulas today

Convert ILS to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
3,741.66 bwp

1.000 ILS = 3.742 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Botswanan Pula
1 ILS3.74166 BWP
5 ILS18.70830 BWP
10 ILS37.41660 BWP
20 ILS74.83320 BWP
50 ILS187.08300 BWP
100 ILS374.16600 BWP
250 ILS935.41500 BWP
500 ILS1,870.83000 BWP
1000 ILS3,741.66000 BWP
2000 ILS7,483.32000 BWP
5000 ILS18,708.30000 BWP
10000 ILS37,416.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BWP0.26726 ILS
5 BWP1.33631 ILS
10 BWP2.67261 ILS
20 BWP5.34522 ILS
50 BWP13.36305 ILS
100 BWP26.72610 ILS
250 BWP66.81525 ILS
500 BWP133.63050 ILS
1000 BWP267.26100 ILS
2000 BWP534.52200 ILS
5000 BWP1,336.30500 ILS
10000 BWP2,672.61000 ILS