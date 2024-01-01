Swedish kronor to Botswanan pulas today

Convert SEK to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
1,295.37 bwp

kr1.000 SEK = P1.295 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
SEK to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 SEK to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31221.3210
Low1.27311.2497
Average1.29321.2864
Change1.75%-1.68%
1 SEK to BWP stats

The performance of SEK to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3122 and a 30 day low of 1.2731. This means the 30 day average was 1.2932. The change for SEK to BWP was 1.75.

The performance of SEK to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3210 and a 90 day low of 1.2497. This means the 90 day average was 1.2864. The change for SEK to BWP was -1.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.282
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0761.7765.083
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

How to convert Swedish kronor to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Botswanan Pula
1 SEK1.29537 BWP
5 SEK6.47685 BWP
10 SEK12.95370 BWP
20 SEK25.90740 BWP
50 SEK64.76850 BWP
100 SEK129.53700 BWP
250 SEK323.84250 BWP
500 SEK647.68500 BWP
1000 SEK1,295.37000 BWP
2000 SEK2,590.74000 BWP
5000 SEK6,476.85000 BWP
10000 SEK12,953.70000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Swedish Krona
1 BWP0.77198 SEK
5 BWP3.85990 SEK
10 BWP7.71979 SEK
20 BWP15.43958 SEK
50 BWP38.59895 SEK
100 BWP77.19790 SEK
250 BWP192.99475 SEK
500 BWP385.98950 SEK
1000 BWP771.97900 SEK
2000 BWP1,543.95800 SEK
5000 BWP3,859.89500 SEK
10000 BWP7,719.79000 SEK