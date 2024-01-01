Japanese yen to Botswanan pulas today

Convert JPY to BWP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
903.84 bwp

1.000 JPY = 0.09038 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7531.4741.6580.96918.218
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2361.7251.9411.13421.326
1 USD0.9160.782183.0881.3491.5180.88716.68
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
100 JPY9.03837 BWP
1000 JPY90.38370 BWP
1500 JPY135.57555 BWP
2000 JPY180.76740 BWP
3000 JPY271.15110 BWP
5000 JPY451.91850 BWP
5400 JPY488.07198 BWP
10000 JPY903.83700 BWP
15000 JPY1,355.75550 BWP
20000 JPY1,807.67400 BWP
25000 JPY2,259.59250 BWP
30000 JPY2,711.51100 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
1 BWP11.06390 JPY
5 BWP55.31950 JPY
10 BWP110.63900 JPY
20 BWP221.27800 JPY
50 BWP553.19500 JPY
100 BWP1,106.39000 JPY
250 BWP2,765.97500 JPY
500 BWP5,531.95000 JPY
1000 BWP11,063.90000 JPY
2000 BWP22,127.80000 JPY
5000 BWP55,319.50000 JPY
10000 BWP110,639.00000 JPY