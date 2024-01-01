Bulgarian levs to Botswanan pulas today

Convert BGN to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
7,606.42 bwp

1.000 BGN = 7.606 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Botswanan Pula
1 BGN7.60642 BWP
5 BGN38.03210 BWP
10 BGN76.06420 BWP
20 BGN152.12840 BWP
50 BGN380.32100 BWP
100 BGN760.64200 BWP
250 BGN1,901.60500 BWP
500 BGN3,803.21000 BWP
1000 BGN7,606.42000 BWP
2000 BGN15,212.84000 BWP
5000 BGN38,032.10000 BWP
10000 BGN76,064.20000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bulgarian Lev
1 BWP0.13147 BGN
5 BWP0.65734 BGN
10 BWP1.31468 BGN
20 BWP2.62936 BGN
50 BWP6.57340 BGN
100 BWP13.14680 BGN
250 BWP32.86700 BGN
500 BWP65.73400 BGN
1000 BWP131.46800 BGN
2000 BWP262.93600 BGN
5000 BWP657.34000 BGN
10000 BWP1,314.68000 BGN