1 Bulgarian lev to Botswanan pulas

Convert BGN to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
7.56 bwp

лв1.000 BGN = P7.564 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
BGN to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.59847.6439
Low7.47267.3863
Average7.52257.5082
Change1.09%1.02%
1 BGN to BWP stats

The performance of BGN to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.5984 and a 30 day low of 7.4726. This means the 30 day average was 7.5225. The change for BGN to BWP was 1.09.

The performance of BGN to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.6439 and a 90 day low of 7.3863. This means the 90 day average was 7.5082. The change for BGN to BWP was 1.02.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Botswanan Pula
1 BGN7.56420 BWP
5 BGN37.82100 BWP
10 BGN75.64200 BWP
20 BGN151.28400 BWP
50 BGN378.21000 BWP
100 BGN756.42000 BWP
250 BGN1,891.05000 BWP
500 BGN3,782.10000 BWP
1000 BGN7,564.20000 BWP
2000 BGN15,128.40000 BWP
5000 BGN37,821.00000 BWP
10000 BGN75,642.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bulgarian Lev
1 BWP0.13220 BGN
5 BWP0.66101 BGN
10 BWP1.32202 BGN
20 BWP2.64404 BGN
50 BWP6.61010 BGN
100 BWP13.22020 BGN
250 BWP33.05050 BGN
500 BWP66.10100 BGN
1000 BWP132.20200 BGN
2000 BWP264.40400 BGN
5000 BWP661.01000 BGN
10000 BWP1,322.02000 BGN