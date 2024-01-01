Indonesian rupiahs to Botswanan pulas today

Convert IDR to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
870.50 bwp

1.000 IDR = 0.0008705 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6881.4721.6590.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2041.7241.9421.13221.321
1 USD0.9160.783183.1051.3491.520.88616.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Botswanan Pula
1 IDR0.00087 BWP
5 IDR0.00435 BWP
10 IDR0.00870 BWP
20 IDR0.01741 BWP
50 IDR0.04352 BWP
100 IDR0.08705 BWP
250 IDR0.21762 BWP
500 IDR0.43525 BWP
1000 IDR0.87050 BWP
2000 IDR1.74100 BWP
5000 IDR4.35249 BWP
10000 IDR8.70499 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BWP1,148.77000 IDR
5 BWP5,743.85000 IDR
10 BWP11,487.70000 IDR
20 BWP22,975.40000 IDR
50 BWP57,438.50000 IDR
100 BWP114,877.00000 IDR
250 BWP287,192.50000 IDR
500 BWP574,385.00000 IDR
1000 BWP1,148,770.00000 IDR
2000 BWP2,297,540.00000 IDR
5000 BWP5,743,850.00000 IDR
10000 BWP11,487,700.00000 IDR