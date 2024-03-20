British pounds sterling to Botswanan pulas today

Convert GBP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
17,388.90 bwp

1.000 GBP = 17.39 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2211.4751.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.272105.611.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.0271.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Botswanan Pula
1 GBP17.38890 BWP
5 GBP86.94450 BWP
10 GBP173.88900 BWP
20 GBP347.77800 BWP
50 GBP869.44500 BWP
100 GBP1,738.89000 BWP
250 GBP4,347.22500 BWP
500 GBP8,694.45000 BWP
1000 GBP17,388.90000 BWP
2000 GBP34,777.80000 BWP
5000 GBP86,944.50000 BWP
10000 GBP173,889.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / British Pound Sterling
1 BWP0.05751 GBP
5 BWP0.28754 GBP
10 BWP0.57508 GBP
20 BWP1.15016 GBP
50 BWP2.87540 GBP
100 BWP5.75079 GBP
250 BWP14.37698 GBP
500 BWP28.75395 GBP
1000 BWP57.50790 GBP
2000 BWP115.01580 GBP
5000 BWP287.53950 GBP
10000 BWP575.07900 GBP