1 thousand British pounds sterling to Botswanan pulas

Convert GBP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
16954 bwp

1.00000 GBP = 16.95400 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.090190.83641.493871.660470.9638518.7588
1 GBP1.1493611.2529104.4021.716971.908451.1078121.5603
1 USD0.917350.798148183.32851.37041.523230.884317.2083
1 INR0.01100880.009578340.012000710.01644580.01827980.01061220.206512

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Botswanan Pula
1 GBP16.95400 BWP
5 GBP84.77000 BWP
10 GBP169.54000 BWP
20 GBP339.08000 BWP
50 GBP847.70000 BWP
100 GBP1695.40000 BWP
250 GBP4238.50000 BWP
500 GBP8477.00000 BWP
1000 GBP16954.00000 BWP
2000 GBP33908.00000 BWP
5000 GBP84770.00000 BWP
10000 GBP169540.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / British Pound Sterling
1 BWP0.05898 GBP
5 BWP0.29492 GBP
10 BWP0.58983 GBP
20 BWP1.17966 GBP
50 BWP2.94916 GBP
100 BWP5.89832 GBP
250 BWP14.74580 GBP
500 BWP29.49160 GBP
1000 BWP58.98320 GBP
2000 BWP117.96640 GBP
5000 BWP294.91600 GBP
10000 BWP589.83200 GBP