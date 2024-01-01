Hong Kong dollars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert HKD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
1,749.60 bwp

1.000 HKD = 1.750 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Botswanan Pula
100 HKD174.96000 BWP
200 HKD349.92000 BWP
300 HKD524.88000 BWP
500 HKD874.80000 BWP
1000 HKD1,749.60000 BWP
2000 HKD3,499.20000 BWP
2500 HKD4,374.00000 BWP
3000 HKD5,248.80000 BWP
4000 HKD6,998.40000 BWP
5000 HKD8,748.00000 BWP
10000 HKD17,496.00000 BWP
20000 HKD34,992.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BWP0.57156 HKD
5 BWP2.85779 HKD
10 BWP5.71558 HKD
20 BWP11.43116 HKD
50 BWP28.57790 HKD
100 BWP57.15580 HKD
250 BWP142.88950 HKD
500 BWP285.77900 HKD
1000 BWP571.55800 HKD
2000 BWP1,143.11600 HKD
5000 BWP2,857.79000 HKD
10000 BWP5,715.58000 HKD