Hong Kong dollars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert HKD to BWP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = P1.746 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
HKD to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 HKD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.75361.7536
Low1.70651.6749
Average1.72451.7083
Change2.00%2.10%
1 HKD to BWP stats

The performance of HKD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7536 and a 30 day low of 1.7065. This means the 30 day average was 1.7245. The change for HKD to BWP was 2.00.

The performance of HKD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7536 and a 90 day low of 1.6749. This means the 90 day average was 1.7083. The change for HKD to BWP was 2.10.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Botswanan Pula
100 HKD174.59800 BWP
200 HKD349.19600 BWP
300 HKD523.79400 BWP
500 HKD872.99000 BWP
1000 HKD1,745.98000 BWP
2000 HKD3,491.96000 BWP
2500 HKD4,364.95000 BWP
3000 HKD5,237.94000 BWP
4000 HKD6,983.92000 BWP
5000 HKD8,729.90000 BWP
10000 HKD17,459.80000 BWP
20000 HKD34,919.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BWP0.57274 HKD
5 BWP2.86372 HKD
10 BWP5.72744 HKD
20 BWP11.45488 HKD
50 BWP28.63720 HKD
100 BWP57.27440 HKD
250 BWP143.18600 HKD
500 BWP286.37200 HKD
1000 BWP572.74400 HKD
2000 BWP1,145.48800 HKD
5000 BWP2,863.72000 HKD
10000 BWP5,727.44000 HKD