Chinese yuan rmb to Botswanan pulas today

Convert CNY to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,881.06 bwp

¥1.000 CNY = P1.881 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.88111.8953
Low1.85171.8517
Average1.86481.8726
Change0.49%0.39%
View full history

1 CNY to BWP stats

The performance of CNY to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8811 and a 30 day low of 1.8517. This means the 30 day average was 1.8648. The change for CNY to BWP was 0.49.

The performance of CNY to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8953 and a 90 day low of 1.8517. This means the 90 day average was 1.8726. The change for CNY to BWP was 0.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Botswanan Pula
1 CNY1.88106 BWP
5 CNY9.40530 BWP
10 CNY18.81060 BWP
20 CNY37.62120 BWP
50 CNY94.05300 BWP
100 CNY188.10600 BWP
250 CNY470.26500 BWP
500 CNY940.53000 BWP
1000 CNY1,881.06000 BWP
2000 CNY3,762.12000 BWP
5000 CNY9,405.30000 BWP
10000 CNY18,810.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BWP0.53162 CNY
5 BWP2.65807 CNY
10 BWP5.31615 CNY
20 BWP10.63230 CNY
50 BWP26.58075 CNY
100 BWP53.16150 CNY
250 BWP132.90375 CNY
500 BWP265.80750 CNY
1000 BWP531.61500 CNY
2000 BWP1,063.23000 CNY
5000 BWP2,658.07500 CNY
10000 BWP5,316.15000 CNY