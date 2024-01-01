5 Botswanan pulas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BWP to CNY at the real exchange rate

5 bwp
2.62 cny

1.000 BWP = 0.5244 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BWP0.52440 CNY
5 BWP2.62202 CNY
10 BWP5.24404 CNY
20 BWP10.48808 CNY
50 BWP26.22020 CNY
100 BWP52.44040 CNY
250 BWP131.10100 CNY
500 BWP262.20200 CNY
1000 BWP524.40400 CNY
2000 BWP1,048.80800 CNY
5000 BWP2,622.02000 CNY
10000 BWP5,244.04000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Botswanan Pula
1 CNY1.90693 BWP
5 CNY9.53465 BWP
10 CNY19.06930 BWP
20 CNY38.13860 BWP
50 CNY95.34650 BWP
100 CNY190.69300 BWP
250 CNY476.73250 BWP
500 CNY953.46500 BWP
1000 CNY1,906.93000 BWP
2000 CNY3,813.86000 BWP
5000 CNY9,534.65000 BWP
10000 CNY19,069.30000 BWP