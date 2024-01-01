Botswanan pulas to Australian dollars today

Convert BWP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
113.88 aud

P1.000 BWP = A$0.1139 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11390.1139
Low0.10900.1090
Average0.11090.1108
Change4.18%2.09%
1 BWP to AUD stats

The performance of BWP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1139 and a 30 day low of 0.1090. This means the 30 day average was 0.1109. The change for BWP to AUD was 4.18.

The performance of BWP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1139 and a 90 day low of 0.1090. This means the 90 day average was 0.1108. The change for BWP to AUD was 2.09.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Australian Dollar
1 BWP0.11388 AUD
5 BWP0.56938 AUD
10 BWP1.13875 AUD
20 BWP2.27750 AUD
50 BWP5.69375 AUD
100 BWP11.38750 AUD
250 BWP28.46875 AUD
500 BWP56.93750 AUD
1000 BWP113.87500 AUD
2000 BWP227.75000 AUD
5000 BWP569.37500 AUD
10000 BWP1,138.75000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 AUD8.78152 BWP
5 AUD43.90760 BWP
10 AUD87.81520 BWP
20 AUD175.63040 BWP
50 AUD439.07600 BWP
100 AUD878.15200 BWP
250 AUD2,195.38000 BWP
500 AUD4,390.76000 BWP
1000 AUD8,781.52000 BWP
2000 AUD17,563.04000 BWP
5000 AUD43,907.60000 BWP
10000 AUD87,815.20000 BWP