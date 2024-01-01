Botswanan pulas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BWP to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
124.46 nzd

P1.000 BWP = $0.1245 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12550.1255
Low0.11970.1176
Average0.12270.1212
Change3.52%1.42%
1 BWP to NZD stats

The performance of BWP to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1255 and a 30 day low of 0.1197. This means the 30 day average was 0.1227. The change for BWP to NZD was 3.52.

The performance of BWP to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1255 and a 90 day low of 0.1176. This means the 90 day average was 0.1212. The change for BWP to NZD was 1.42.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / New Zealand Dollar
1 BWP0.12446 NZD
5 BWP0.62228 NZD
10 BWP1.24455 NZD
20 BWP2.48910 NZD
50 BWP6.22275 NZD
100 BWP12.44550 NZD
250 BWP31.11375 NZD
500 BWP62.22750 NZD
1000 BWP124.45500 NZD
2000 BWP248.91000 NZD
5000 BWP622.27500 NZD
10000 BWP1,244.55000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 NZD8.03506 BWP
5 NZD40.17530 BWP
10 NZD80.35060 BWP
20 NZD160.70120 BWP
50 NZD401.75300 BWP
100 NZD803.50600 BWP
250 NZD2,008.76500 BWP
500 NZD4,017.53000 BWP
1000 NZD8,035.06000 BWP
2000 NZD16,070.12000 BWP
5000 NZD40,175.30000 BWP
10000 NZD80,350.60000 BWP