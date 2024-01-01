10 Botswanan pulas to New Zealand dollars

Convert BWP to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 bwp
1.19 nzd

1.00000 BWP = 0.11928 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / New Zealand Dollar
1 BWP0.11928 NZD
5 BWP0.59637 NZD
10 BWP1.19275 NZD
20 BWP2.38550 NZD
50 BWP5.96375 NZD
100 BWP11.92750 NZD
250 BWP29.81875 NZD
500 BWP59.63750 NZD
1000 BWP119.27500 NZD
2000 BWP238.55000 NZD
5000 BWP596.37500 NZD
10000 BWP1192.75000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 NZD8.38398 BWP
5 NZD41.91990 BWP
10 NZD83.83980 BWP
20 NZD167.67960 BWP
50 NZD419.19900 BWP
100 NZD838.39800 BWP
250 NZD2095.99500 BWP
500 NZD4191.99000 BWP
1000 NZD8383.98000 BWP
2000 NZD16767.96000 BWP
5000 NZD41919.90000 BWP
10000 NZD83839.80000 BWP