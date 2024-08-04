20 New Zealand dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert NZD to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 nzd
160.70 bwp

$1.000 NZD = P8.035 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.35498.5045
Low7.96827.9682
Average8.14028.2513
Change-3.83%-1.45%
View full history

1 NZD to BWP stats

The performance of NZD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3549 and a 30 day low of 7.9682. This means the 30 day average was 8.1402. The change for NZD to BWP was -3.83.

The performance of NZD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5045 and a 90 day low of 7.9682. This means the 90 day average was 8.2513. The change for NZD to BWP was -1.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 NZD8.03506 BWP
5 NZD40.17530 BWP
10 NZD80.35060 BWP
20 NZD160.70120 BWP
50 NZD401.75300 BWP
100 NZD803.50600 BWP
250 NZD2,008.76500 BWP
500 NZD4,017.53000 BWP
1000 NZD8,035.06000 BWP
2000 NZD16,070.12000 BWP
5000 NZD40,175.30000 BWP
10000 NZD80,350.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / New Zealand Dollar
1 BWP0.12446 NZD
5 BWP0.62228 NZD
10 BWP1.24455 NZD
20 BWP2.48910 NZD
50 BWP6.22275 NZD
100 BWP12.44550 NZD
250 BWP31.11375 NZD
500 BWP62.22750 NZD
1000 BWP124.45500 NZD
2000 BWP248.91000 NZD
5000 BWP622.27500 NZD
10000 BWP1,244.55000 NZD