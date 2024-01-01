Japanese yen to Botswanan pulas today

Convert JPY to BWP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
920.37 bwp

¥1.000 JPY = P0.09204 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09200.0920
Low0.08360.0836
Average0.08680.0865
Change8.84%4.63%
1 JPY to BWP stats

The performance of JPY to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0920 and a 30 day low of 0.0836. This means the 30 day average was 0.0868. The change for JPY to BWP was 8.84.

The performance of JPY to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0920 and a 90 day low of 0.0836. This means the 90 day average was 0.0865. The change for JPY to BWP was 4.63.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
100 JPY9.20370 BWP
1000 JPY92.03700 BWP
1500 JPY138.05550 BWP
2000 JPY184.07400 BWP
3000 JPY276.11100 BWP
5000 JPY460.18500 BWP
5400 JPY496.99980 BWP
10000 JPY920.37000 BWP
15000 JPY1,380.55500 BWP
20000 JPY1,840.74000 BWP
25000 JPY2,300.92500 BWP
30000 JPY2,761.11000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
1 BWP10.86520 JPY
5 BWP54.32600 JPY
10 BWP108.65200 JPY
20 BWP217.30400 JPY
50 BWP543.26000 JPY
100 BWP1,086.52000 JPY
250 BWP2,716.30000 JPY
500 BWP5,432.60000 JPY
1000 BWP10,865.20000 JPY
2000 BWP21,730.40000 JPY
5000 BWP54,326.00000 JPY
10000 BWP108,652.00000 JPY