10,000 bwp
109,725 jpy

1.00000 BWP = 10.97250 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.88250.927851.34711.348451.632790.7935881.53092
1 ZAR0.052959110.04914080.07134120.07141270.08647090.04202770.0810764
1 EUR1.077720.349711.451771.453221.759650.855321.64988
1 SGD0.74233514.01710.68881511.0011.212080.5891081.13646

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
1 BWP10.97250 JPY
5 BWP54.86250 JPY
10 BWP109.72500 JPY
20 BWP219.45000 JPY
50 BWP548.62500 JPY
100 BWP1097.25000 JPY
250 BWP2743.12500 JPY
500 BWP5486.25000 JPY
1000 BWP10972.50000 JPY
2000 BWP21945.00000 JPY
5000 BWP54862.50000 JPY
10000 BWP109725.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
100 JPY9.11371 BWP
1000 JPY91.13710 BWP
1500 JPY136.70565 BWP
2000 JPY182.27420 BWP
3000 JPY273.41130 BWP
5000 JPY455.68550 BWP
5400 JPY492.14034 BWP
10000 JPY911.37100 BWP
15000 JPY1367.05650 BWP
20000 JPY1822.74200 BWP
25000 JPY2278.42750 BWP
30000 JPY2734.11300 BWP