20,000 jpy
1,789.12 bwp

1.000 JPY = 0.08946 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6151.4641.6530.96917.799
1 GBP1.17211.243103.8161.7161.9371.13520.852
1 USD0.9420.804183.51.381.5580.91316.772
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

How to convert Japanese yen to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
100 JPY8.94561 BWP
1000 JPY89.45610 BWP
1500 JPY134.18415 BWP
2000 JPY178.91220 BWP
3000 JPY268.36830 BWP
5000 JPY447.28050 BWP
5400 JPY483.06294 BWP
10000 JPY894.56100 BWP
15000 JPY1,341.84150 BWP
20000 JPY1,789.12200 BWP
25000 JPY2,236.40250 BWP
30000 JPY2,683.68300 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
1 BWP11.17870 JPY
5 BWP55.89350 JPY
10 BWP111.78700 JPY
20 BWP223.57400 JPY
50 BWP558.93500 JPY
100 BWP1,117.87000 JPY
250 BWP2,794.67500 JPY
500 BWP5,589.35000 JPY
1000 BWP11,178.70000 JPY
2000 BWP22,357.40000 JPY
5000 BWP55,893.50000 JPY
10000 BWP111,787.00000 JPY