Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Botswanan pulas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
|100 JPY
|8.94561 BWP
|1000 JPY
|89.45610 BWP
|1500 JPY
|134.18415 BWP
|2000 JPY
|178.91220 BWP
|3000 JPY
|268.36830 BWP
|5000 JPY
|447.28050 BWP
|5400 JPY
|483.06294 BWP
|10000 JPY
|894.56100 BWP
|15000 JPY
|1,341.84150 BWP
|20000 JPY
|1,789.12200 BWP
|25000 JPY
|2,236.40250 BWP
|30000 JPY
|2,683.68300 BWP
|Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
|1 BWP
|11.17870 JPY
|5 BWP
|55.89350 JPY
|10 BWP
|111.78700 JPY
|20 BWP
|223.57400 JPY
|50 BWP
|558.93500 JPY
|100 BWP
|1,117.87000 JPY
|250 BWP
|2,794.67500 JPY
|500 BWP
|5,589.35000 JPY
|1000 BWP
|11,178.70000 JPY
|2000 BWP
|22,357.40000 JPY
|5000 BWP
|55,893.50000 JPY
|10000 BWP
|111,787.00000 JPY